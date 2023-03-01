Whose line is it anyway?

Whose line is it anyway?

 Courtesy Photo

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?, appearing live in concert at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!