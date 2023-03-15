Rimrock Opera Foundation and NOVA Center for the Performing Arts present the opera, Salome, directed by Douglas Nagel, on April 7, 8, 14, 16. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30PM, Sunday matineé at 2:00PM.

Salome is an opera based on a New Testament story in the Gospel of Mark in which King Herod’s wife Herodias bears a grudge against John the Baptist for stating that Herod's marriage to her is unlawful. Herodias's daughter, Salome, dances before Herod at his birthday celebration.