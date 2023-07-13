Billings, MT - Grab your calendar, the new NOVA season begins in September! NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is proud to announce the 2023-2024 season, filled with new, classic, fun and dramatic theater and events! You won’t want to miss it!
In mid-September, NOVA opens their new season with the well-loved mouse known as Stuart Little. Stuart, born into a regular human family, has adventures aplenty in this Youth Conservatory production directed by DeLaney Hardy Ray. October brings the tragic love story of love and loss in the opera Orpheus and Eurydice, directed by Janie Sutton. Gustavo Belotta directs the November comedy, Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot, a fun parody that centers around a murder mystery game-weekend. A death occurs and the eccentric host must don the Sherlock Holmes persona he only plays on stage. NOVA’s Christmastime performance of A Christmas Carol arrives in December with a musical twist. Directed by Gary Treglown, traditional and familiar songs will fill the stage, telling the well-known tale. The new year, 2024, opens with January’s production of Gaslight. This tense and frightening story, directed by Glenda Brauneis, tells of a cruel husband bent on making his wife doubt her own reality. February brings a fantastic time for the entire family with another Youth Conservatory production, The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever. A fun birthday party becomes much more as the young party goers must prove themselves when the adults suddenly vanish. This adventure in run-away sibling rivalry will be directed by Janie Sutton. As springtime approaches NOVA brings the Neil Simon classic, Barefoot In The Park to the stage in March. This “opposites attract” comedy with newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter highlights the struggles of compromise and acceptance. Then, in April, In conjunction with the Rimrock Opera Foundation, NOVA presents the opera Cinderella. This beautiful opera by one of the few women composers at the time, Pauline Viardot, retells the fairytale by Charles Perrault, and will be helmed by guest director Jan Michael Kleiwer. May 2024 brings the novel Tuck Everlasting to life with a cast of young performers. Directed by DeLaney Hardy Ray, this classic story asks the question of the players and the audience “What would you do if you had all eternity?” The 2023-24 season ends on a fantastical note with the musical Brigadoon, directed by Precious McKenzie. This tune filled story, set in Scotland, tells of an enchanted village that “awakens” only once every one hundred years.
