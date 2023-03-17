OperaFest is a delightful evening of live opera entertainment, fine dining, with upscale live and silent auctions on Saturday, April 1, 2023, beginning at 6PM with hors d'oeuvres and no-host cocktails, followed by a gourmet dinner with select wines.
The cast of the upcoming opera “Salome,” by composer Richard Strauss, will be performing at OperaFest throughout the evening. OperaFest is a unique opportunity to meet and hear professional opera singers and musicians in an intimate setting.
Live auction items include an African photo safari for two, an appearance in a Rimrock Opera - NOVA production, and a private gourmet dinner for eight by a local prominent chef.
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts and Rimrock Opera will host the event at the Hilands Golf Club, 714 Poly Drive, Billings, Montana, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvre and no-host cocktails, followed by a gourmet dinner with select wines. Attire is as formal as the guest wishes. A highlight of the evening will be performances from the artists of the upcoming opera, “Salome,” to be held at NOVA on April 7, 8, 14, and 16, 2023.
NOVA is a 501(c)3 non-profit entity. Proceeds from a wide selection of silent and live auction items benefit its mission to enhance the performing arts culture of the greater Billings region through education, development and performance.
For reservations or information about OperaFest, contact: