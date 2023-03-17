OperaFest is a delightful evening of live opera entertainment, fine dining, with upscale live and silent auctions on Saturday, April 1, 2023, beginning at 6PM with hors d'oeuvres and no-host cocktails, followed by a gourmet dinner with select wines.

The cast of the upcoming opera “Salome,” by composer Richard Strauss, will be performing at OperaFest throughout the evening. OperaFest is a unique opportunity to meet and hear professional opera singers and musicians in an intimate setting.