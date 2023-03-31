Ngaiire Press Photo
Provided by Alberta Bair Theater

Join us on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. for a night of multi-genre, transformational music by Papua New Guinea native and Australian-based performer Ngaiire.

Hailing from the Eastern Highlands and New Ireland provinces of Papua New Guinea, though now Sydney Australia-based, Ngaiire has a career that crosses genre and artform. The recipient of 4 National Live Music Awards, an FBi Radio SMAC Award for best live act, and the inaugural Australian Women in Music Award for Artistic Excellence, Ngaiire’s albums have been celebrated around the world. Her work has seen her grace the stages of Glastonbury to Splendour in the Grass; go on national tours alongside the likes of Sufjan Stevens, Alicia Keys, Flume, and Leon Bridges; compose for dance companies; and have her work exhibited in art spaces. In 2021, she became the first musician to play in front of the National Press Club in Canberra, became the first Papua New Guinean to appear on ABC’s “Play School” (Australia’s “Sesame Street”), the first Papua New Guinean to be painted for the historical Archibald prize, as well as have her first ever piece as an artist exhibited at the iconic Art Gallery of NSW. In Summer of 2021, Ngaiire released her album 3, an album that led her to return to her home town in Papua New Guinea in a visual, cultural and musical exploration.