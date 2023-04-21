The 51st summer tour of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) has announced their productions that will be opening in Bozeman June 14.
Their productions will kick off with performances of William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure from June 14-17 followed by Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers from June 21-24. Performances are held at 8 p.m. at the Montana State University Grove on campus.
The summer tour will be in Laurel on July 14 at the High School Practice Field. They will perform The Measure for Measure at 6:30 p.m.
This is the company’s first time performing Measure for Measure since 2000. Categorized by scholars as one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays,” neither neat comedy nor tragedy, audiences will be captivated by the way this play explores themes of power, class dynamics, and justice through a modern and inclusive lens.
The Three Musketeers will enthrall all generations of audience members as they get swept away to 17th century France in this swashbuckling tale filled with action and adventure. The story follows a young hero’s journey as he embarks to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Musketeer, said a press release.
Adapted by Robert Kauzlaric, this play is sure to delight audiences of all ages. This is the company’s first year producing The Three Musketeers.
“I enjoy finding ways in which we can take the material that Shakespeare, and other classics, have given us and work towards making them relevant for our audiences to help them further engage and truly be part of the experience in a fresh, unique way,” said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director in a press release.
The company will perform in 63 communities across five states over the summer including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. This makes this summer’s tour the largest tour to date.
Ushering Shakespeare’s immortal stories of life, love, and tragedy into a modern era, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theatre and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Rocky Mountain West.
“I love the fact that we are grassroots and that our 51-year history has been predicated upon the enthusiasm and true ownership of our communities. To be able to foster and be a part of continuing to forward the mission for an organization that is so heavily inspired by our audiences and our communities is quite an honor,” said Asselin in a press release.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture and was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone. The accomplished company of performers, designers, and staff work tirelessly to connect communities, many of which are rural, to the arts in local parks and public spaces free of charge, providing a reach and accessibility that is unmatched by any other program of its nature in the country.
The public is invited to experience the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and their free, world-class performances under the big skies of the West. For the most up to date tour schedule, visit www.ShakespeareInTheParks.org.