This week at Art House Cinema we have one last Oscar contender to share, the tender Irish drama nominated for Best International Feature The Quiet Girl. Not only is this a beautiful film about a young girl opening up to her foster parents, but this is the last week art house will be open in its current state! Be sure to visit us this week if you want to experience Art House Phase 1 before we shut down for a few months to finally tear down that wall and make way for the future of Art House with Phase 2!
Then, Friday at the Babcock, relive the magic of the biggest little film of 2022 and most nominated Oscar contender Everything Everywhere All At Once! This could very well be the big Best Picture winner this year, and we're giving it a victory lap! So if you haven't seen this incredible indie adventure, do not miss your chance to see it on the big screen at Babcock!
And finally, Sunday at Art House, it's the party we look forward to all year, the members-only event The Oscars at the Babcock! Specially catered and featuring live music, this is a night to celebrate another year of great films as we watch the Academy Award ceremony and see who takes home the gold statue. This is an exclusive event for Art House Members Only (though you can sign up here and still be eligible to attend), free for VIP level members and $50/ea. for Basic, Artisan, and Premium memberships. Buy tickets or RSVP here as we have some fun and see who the big winners will be at this year's Academy Awards! (PS - attendees can also fill out their Oscar Ballot now!)
And even though Art House will be shut down for a while, you can still enjoy great new and classic films at The Babcock! And when we reopen this summer, there will be even more great offerings with 4 Screens!
