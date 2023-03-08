Art House Cinema
This week at Art House Cinema we have one last Oscar contender to share, the tender Irish drama nominated for Best International Feature The Quiet Girl. Not only is this a beautiful film about a young girl opening up to her foster parents, but this is the last week art house will be open in its current state! Be sure to visit us this week if you want to experience Art House Phase 1 before we shut down for a few months to finally tear down that wall and make way for the future of Art House with Phase 2!

Then, Friday at the Babcock, relive the magic of the biggest little film of 2022 and most nominated Oscar contender Everything Everywhere All At Once! This could very well be the big Best Picture winner this year, and we're giving it a victory lap! So if you haven't seen this incredible indie adventure, do not miss your chance to see it on the big screen at Babcock!