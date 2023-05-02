CHICAGO is coming to Alberta Bair Theater

The 25th anniversary tour of CHICAGO is coming to Alberta Bair Theater on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.