NOVA Center for the Performing Arts will be holding auditions for the classic Greek opera Orpheus & Eurydice by composer Christoph Willibald Gluck. Auditions will be held Sunday & Monday, June 18 & 19, 6:30PM at NOVA.
The opera will be performed October 13-15 and 20-22, 2023. Directed by Janie Sutton, this other-worldly myth has four leads plus a flexible chorus. Those with opera singing experience are encouraged to audition, however, all ages are welcome to audition for the chorus. Auditioners are asked to sing a selection of their choosing, though please keep in mind that it is for an opera. There will be accompaniment, however sheet music should be supplied by the auditioner. Even if unfamiliar with opera, this particular production will be a wonderful introduction. The tragic love story of young lovers, the musical Orpheus and the beautiful Eurydice, begins with the disastrous death of Eurydice on their wedding day. Orpheus, distraught, travels to the Underworld to bring her back. With one look back from Orpheus, as they reach the surface, Eurydice vanishes, forever out of reach of her grieving husband. For more information please call NOVA at 406-591-9535.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/