Harlem Quartet 2023 Alberta Bair Theater
Photo by: Amy Schroeder

Alberta Bair Theater is excited to welcome Harlem Quartet to the stage in just one week on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Harlem Quartet has been praised for its "panache" by The New York Times and hailed in the Cincinnati Enquirer for “bringing a new attitude to classical music, one that is fresh, bracing and intelligent.”