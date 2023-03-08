Ahn Trio - Alberta Bair Theater
Rich Addicks

Alberta Bair Theater is excited to welcome Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet to the ABT stage on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The renowned James Sewell Ballet and beloved Ahn Trio come together to create an inspiring evening of live chamber music and contemporary dance. The dancers and musicians combine forces to blur the lines between the two art forms.