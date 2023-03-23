This Friday at Babcock join Art House Cinema  for an adventure shot right here in Billings with Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, and Alec Baldwin in the tornado chasing spectacle Supercell! Partially shot here in the spring of 2021, this story of a boy wanted to follow in the footsteps of his storm chasing father is action-packed excitement, playing one night only!

Then Saturday at Babcock, a special art show and fundraiser for Elk River Exchange with Indigenous Artist Showcase! Get tickets for an evening with a variety of art from these amazing local artists.