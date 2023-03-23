This Friday at Babcock join Art House Cinema for an adventure shot right here in Billings with Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, and Alec Baldwin in the tornado chasing spectacle Supercell! Partially shot here in the spring of 2021, this story of a boy wanted to follow in the footsteps of his storm chasing father is action-packed excitement, playing one night only!
Then Saturday at Babcock, a special art show and fundraiser for Elk River Exchange with Indigenous Artist Showcase! Get tickets for an evening with a variety of art from these amazing local artists.
Then Wednesday evening at Babcock, join executive director Matt Blakeslee for a trip down memory lane as he shares a childhood favorite Innerspace as his Staff Birthday Pick. A fun sci-fi comedy featuring Dennis Quaid and Martin Short from director Joe Dante (Gremlins, Explorers) where a test pilot is shrunken and inadvertently injected into the body of a hypochondriac! A wild adventure that still hold us, don't miss Innerspace on the big screen!
And finally on Thursday, they're pleased to have the Billings Symphony Sukin Series back at Babcock for Wyoming Baroque: Heroes and Heroines! A delightful evening of music that celebrates the master of the baroque era.
And more demolition at Art House as we finally tear down that wall!
And even though Art House is down for a while, you can still enjoy great new and classic films at The Babcock! And when they reopen this summer, there will be even more great offerings with 4 SCREENS! So why not help support their efforts and get in on a great deal for yourself with an Art House Membership that gets you easy discounted access to films at Art House and Babcock. Perfect if you just want to expand your knowledge of films, or to be more social with friends, or just get you out of the house more. Plenty of great benefits for you, it helps support a local non-profit, and pretty soon a lot more bang for your buck!
They encourage all their patrons to please follow them on social media and arthousebillings.com for the most up-to-date information on showtimes and bookings. The film landscape is ever changing and film bookings are always subject to change.
They thank you for your continued support, and Enjoy the Shows!