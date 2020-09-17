Who influenced you more?

Upcoming Events

Monday, September 21, 2020
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) Meeting
Third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, September 21, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
The Laurel Outlook

 

