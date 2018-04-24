Which one of these space movies is your favorite?

Primary tabs

Which one of these space movies is your favorite?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 12:00pm
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 7:00pm
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, April 26, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Thursday, April 26, 2018 - 6:00pm
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, April 27, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Sunday, April 29, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Click here to see more!

Poll

Which one of these space movies is your favorite?