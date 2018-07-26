Trucks

2008 Toyota Tundra 4wd Truck, 10,500 miles, $27,990 OBO, 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, 250 miles, $25,900. 406-855-6696

Upcoming Events

Friday, July 27, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, July 27, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, July 30, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, July 30, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, July 30, 2018
Al-Anon
Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
The Laurel Outlook

 

