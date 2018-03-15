TREE STUM Removal Service.

TREE STUM Removal Service.

TREE STUM Removal Service. We grind the stump out and clean up. Reasonable rates that are affordable. We will trim shrubs, hedges, etc. Call for free estimates. 406-252-544, 406-861-1968 3-15-16tp ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Time remaining: 100%
22/07/2018 (4 months)

Upcoming Events

Friday, March 16, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, March 16, 2018 - 7:00pm
Laurel Jaycees Meeting
First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 9:30pm
Saint Patrick's Day
Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Are you participating in an office/bar pool for the NCAA tournament.
Yes
0%
No
100%
Total votes: 6