State 'A' Golf: October 1-2, 2020

Monday, October 5, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Laurel Public Works Committee
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m., Council Chambers
Monday, October 12, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Monday, October 12, 2020
Laurel Library Board
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Laurel Public Library
The Laurel Outlook

 

