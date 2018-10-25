Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
State Championship - Girls Soccer
Friday, October 26, 2018
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, October 29, 2018
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, October 29, 2018
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, October 29, 2018
Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
