Should Laurel go to paid full time ambulance staff instead of volunteers?

Laurel Exchange Club Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org

Al-Anon Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel