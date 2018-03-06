Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
Should Laurel go to paid full time ambulance staff instead of volunteers?
Upcoming Events
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 12:00pm
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 7:00pm
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 7:30pm
First Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., at Jaycee Hall, Riverside Park
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 10:00am
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 1:00pm
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
