Rentals Apartpemnts

05/04/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

Friday, March 30, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Sunday, April 1, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 11:00am
Yellowstone County Republicans meeting
First Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 11:00am
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting
First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
