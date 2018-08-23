rentals

Upcoming Events

Friday, August 24, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, August 24, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, August 27, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, August 27, 2018
Alzheimer’s Support Group
Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Monday, August 27, 2018
Alzheimer’s Support Group
Every 4th Monday, 12 noon, Billings Clinic, 801 N. 29th St., Billings, 657-4773
