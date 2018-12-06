Rent

2bdrm, 1 1/2 bath house, full size basement for storage, 1 car garage, $795/month, tenant pays all utilities Call Ken 406-855-9358.

409 E. 5th St. 2 bdrm, 1 bath house. $950/month, $950 deposit, tentant pays all utilities. MPM 406-655-4244

Upcoming Events

Friday, December 7, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Sunday, December 9, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, December 10, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, December 10, 2018
Christmas to Remember meeting
• Christmas to Remember meeting, second Monday, 1 p.m., at Reese & Ray’s IGA, call 248-8557 for information
Monday, December 10, 2018
Council Catholic Women (CCW)
• Council Catholic Women (CCW), second Monday, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church
Monday, December 10, 2018
Alzheimer’s Support Group
Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
