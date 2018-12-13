Real Estate

Recent widow looking for a small house, could be a fixer upper, maybe out in the country. Trying to get closer to family. On a fixed income. Laurel, Joliet, Park City area. Have 2 small service dogs both less than 15 pounds. 

Please call 701-290-6775

12-13-1tp

