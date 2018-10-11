professional

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 99%
18/10/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

Friday, October 12, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, October 12, 2018
Laurel Home School Support Group
Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, October 15, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, October 15, 2018
Corinthian Lodge No. 72
Corinthian Lodge No. 72, AF&AM, first & third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except July-August)
Monday, October 15, 2018
Laurel Home School Support Group
Third Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
Click here to see more!

Poll

Is the city spending its budget wisely?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.