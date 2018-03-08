Part time Commercial cleaning positions for Laurel and Billings, $12/hour.  Days 9AM – 1PM or Evenings 630PM – 10PM.  Mon – Fri,

Friday, March 9, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 3:00pm
Laurel Home School Support Group
Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 11:00am
Alzheimer’s Support Group
Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 11:30am
Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon
Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon, second Mondays, 11:30 am., Western Emporium, King Avenue West, 633-2491
