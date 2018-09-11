Mulit FAmiy Garage Sale
Multi-Family Garage Sale
Antiques, Tools, Furniture, Toys, Collectibles. Friday: 8-4 p.m., Saturday: 8-Noon. 837 Old Hwy 10 West across from Wood's Power Grip, Laurel
Westbrook Storage #154 Sept. 13-14-15. 9am -4pm. Some furniture and other nice items. Priced right.
9-13-1tp
Westbrook Storage Sat. 8-2pm thru gate, follow sign. Huge sale! Some old, some new, tons of items.
9-13-1tp
1616 1st Ave. Friday and Saturday 8-1pm. Tools, furniture, great deals.
9-13-1tp
725 ½ Wyoming. Have more stuff, second round. Friday 8-4, Saturday 8- noon.
9-13-1tp
Large Family Garage Sale 1322 5th Ave. Friday/Saturday 9-3pm. Electric trolling motor, smoker, prom dresses.
9-13-1tp
Multiple Sales Downy Road. Friday and Saturday 8:30-? Lots of teen girl clothes, tools, bedding, hunting items, new/used golf items, video games, glider rocker.
9-13-1tp
2614 Shadow Wood off Airport Road. Saturday 8-1pm. Baby/toddler items, vintage, lamps, lots more.
9-13-1tp
18/09/2018
