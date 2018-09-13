Misc for Sale
Cemetery plot at Sunset Memorial Gardens $800 OBO, Two snow tires used two seasons 205/55r16/942 $60. Call 406-633-4107
4x8 wire kennel, tarp roof, $100 excellent condition. 406-628-2109
For sale adjustable twin bed and mattress. Has remote and hardly used. $100. 406-696-1049
Upcoming Events
|
Friday, September 14, 2018
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
|
Friday, September 14, 2018
Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
|
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
|
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
|
Monday, September 17, 2018
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
|
Monday, September 17, 2018
Corinthian Lodge No. 72, AF&AM, first & third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except July-August)
