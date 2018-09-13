Misc for Sale

Cemetery plot at Sunset Memorial Gardens $800 OBO, Two snow tires used two seasons 205/55r16/942 $60. Call 406-633-4107

9-13-3tp

 

4x8 wire kennel, tarp roof, $100 excellent condition. 406-628-2109

9-13-1tp

 

For sale adjustable twin bed and mattress. Has remote and hardly used. $100. 406-696-1049

9-13-1tp

