Lost Opal Fishhook earring near Trackside Quilting in Laurel, Bernina Sewing in Billings or Riverside Park in Laurel. Call 406-628-4780 leave message, reward offered

11-8-1t

15/11/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Laurel Home School Support Group
Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Christmas to Remember meeting
• Christmas to Remember meeting, second Monday, 1 p.m., at Reese & Ray’s IGA, call 248-8557 for information
Council Catholic Women (CCW)
• Council Catholic Women (CCW), second Monday, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church
