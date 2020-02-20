Laurel Tree Board

3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Public Works Conference Room ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Date: 
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Thursday, June 18, 2020
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Upcoming Events

Monday, February 24, 2020
Laurel Emergency Services Committee
4th Monday, 6 p.m., Council Chamber
Monday, February 24, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Monday, February 24, 2020
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Click here to see more!

Poll

Do you use video surveillance to protect your property?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.