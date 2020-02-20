Laurel Public Works Committee

2nd Thursday, 6 p.m., Council Chambers ...

Date: 
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Thursday, December 9, 2021

Monday, February 24, 2020
Laurel Emergency Services Committee
4th Monday, 6 p.m., Council Chamber
Monday, February 24, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Monday, February 24, 2020
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
