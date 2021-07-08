Laurel July 4th Celebration - 2021

Upcoming Events

Monday, July 12, 2021
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Monday, July 12, 2021
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Monday, July 12, 2021
American Cancer Society; Look Good, Feel Better Program
Free, 2nd Monday, 3-5 p.m., Frontier Cancer Center, 1315 Golden Valley Cir., Billings, 800-227-2345
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Laurel Tree Board
3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Public Works Conference Room
Monday, July 19, 2021
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Are you more concerned about rising Food Prices or Housing Costs?

The Laurel Outlook

 

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 