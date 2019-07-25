Tuesdays, Noon, Beartooth Grill, 305 1st Ave. S.
Laurel Dodgers State A Tournament
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
10 a.m., Laurel Public Library, 720 West Third Street, Laurel, 628-4961
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will have a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is Sid's East Side Bar & Grill on first and third Wednesdays of each month. Members and guests eat free. Volunteer activity on the second Wednesday of each month. Check their facebook page for updates. Every fourth Wednesday is for a club social activity.
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
