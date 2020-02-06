Laurel City Council Workshop

1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

Date: 
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Upcoming Events

Monday, February 10, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Monday, February 10, 2020
Laurel Library Board
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Laurel Public Library
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Laurel Cemetery Commission
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
City/County Planning Board
2nd Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., Council Chambers
You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.