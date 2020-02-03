Laurel Cemetery Commission

2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Council Conference Room

Date: 
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Monday, February 10, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Laurel Cemetery Commission
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Council Conference Room
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Laurel City Council
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
City/County Planning Board
2nd Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., Council Chambers
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
