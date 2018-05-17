Lady Locomotives: Divisional Softball

Upcoming Events

Friday, May 18, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, May 18, 2018
Odd Fellows #41 meeting
First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Friday, May 18, 2018
Zidonian Chapter OES meeting
First & third Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except June-August)
Friday, May 18, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Saturday, May 19, 2018
Laurel Jaycees Meeting
First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
Saturday, May 19, 2018
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Do you have a child participating in a spring sport?