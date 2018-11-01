Joliet Volleyball - Southern B divisionals

Upcoming Events

Friday, November 2, 2018
Laurel Jaycees meeting
First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
Friday, November 2, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Saturday, November 3, 2018
Laurel Federated Women’s Club
1st Saturday (except June, July, Aug. & Sept.), 3 p.m., at the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Main Street
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, November 5, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, November 5, 2018
Yellowstone County Republicans meeting
First Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
The Laurel Outlook

 

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.