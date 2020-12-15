If you could receive the COVID-19 vaccine today, would you?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Laurel Tree Board
3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Public Works Conference Room
Monday, December 21, 2020
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) Meeting
Third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, December 21, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Laurel Airport Authority
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., Laurel Airport
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Laurel Budget/Finance Committee
2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Council Conference Room
Click here to see more!

Poll

The Laurel Outlook

 

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 