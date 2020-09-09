If you could only eat one of two items all week, would you choose chocolate or steak?

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Laurel Public Works Committee
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m., Council Chambers
Monday, September 14, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Monday, September 14, 2020
Laurel Library Board
2nd Tuesday, 6 p.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, September 14, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Monday, September 14, 2020
Alzheimer's Support Group
Second & fourth Monday at 11 a.m., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Monday, September 14, 2020
American Cancer Society; Look Good, Feel Better Program
Free, 2nd Monday, 3-5 p.m., Frontier Cancer Center, 1315 Golden Valley Cir., Billings, 800-227-2345
