Huge Moving/Estate Sale Everything Must Go! 3029 Demaret (Yellowstone Country Club) March 2nd, 3rd, 4th. 9Am - ? 3-1-1tp

3-1-1tp

Upcoming Events

  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 8:30am
    TOPS
    (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting, United Methodist Church Basement, 652-7728
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 10:00am
    Story Time
    10 a.m., Laurel Public Library, 720 West Third Street, Laurel, 628-4961
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 12:00pm
    Rotary
    Tuesdays, Noon, The Owl Cafe, 203 E. Main
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 1:30pm
    Ladies of the GAR
    First Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., in homes
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 6:30pm
    Laurel City Council
    6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
  • Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 6:30pm
    Lions Club
    First & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090
