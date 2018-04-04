How far do you commute to go to work or attend school?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 2:30pm
Zidonian Chapter OES meeting
First & third Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except June-August)
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 5:30pm
Laurel Park Board
First Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chambers
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 6:00pm
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 6:00pm
Odd Fellows #41 meeting
First & third Thursday, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dtr.
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 6:30pm
Laurel Hometown Troops
First Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at Jaycee Hall, Riverside Park
Click here to see more!

Poll

How far do you commute to go to work or attend school?