How to cook a Turkey 2019

Monday, December 2, 2019
Corinthian Lodge No. 72
• Corinthian Lodge No. 72, AF&AM, first & third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except July-August)
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Rotary
Tuesdays, Noon, Beartooth Grill, 305 1st Ave. S.
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Story Time
10 a.m., Laurel Public Library, 720 West Third Street, Laurel, 628-4961
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will have a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is Sid's East Side Bar & Grill on first and third Wednesdays of each month. Members and guests eat free.  Volunteer activity on the second Wednesday of each month. Check their facebook page for updates.  Every fourth Wednesday is for a club social activity. 
Monday, December 9, 2019
Christmas to Remember meeting
• Christmas to Remember meeting, second Monday, 1 p.m., at Reese & Ray’s IGA, call 248-8557 for information
Monday, December 9, 2019
Council Catholic Women (CCW)
• Council Catholic Women (CCW), second Monday, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church
Do you prefer turkey, ham or prime rib for Thanksgiving?

