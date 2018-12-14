Holiday Gift Guide #3 2018

Upcoming Events

Saturday, December 15, 2018
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Sunday, December 16, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, December 17, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, December 17, 2018
Corinthian Lodge No. 72
Corinthian Lodge No. 72, AF&AM, first & third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except July-August)
Monday, December 17, 2018
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting
First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, December 17, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Do you know how to report city code violations?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

We also use Twitter Analytics to track clicks from our twitter feed. 

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.