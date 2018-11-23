Holiday Gift Guide #1 2018

Upcoming Events

Sunday, November 25, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, November 26, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, November 26, 2018
Alzheimer’s Support Group
Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Monday, November 26, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, November 26, 2018
Al-Anon
Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Laurel City Council
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
