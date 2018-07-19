Help Wanted

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 100%
26/07/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

Friday, July 20, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Friday, July 20, 2018
Odd Fellows #41 meeting
First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Friday, July 20, 2018
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Saturday, July 21, 2018
Laurel Jaycees Meeting
First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
Saturday, July 21, 2018
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Sunday, July 22, 2018
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Click here to see more!

Poll

When was the last time you read a book?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use Google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.

You can find all the City Council documents that we have received here.