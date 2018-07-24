Have you left the state this summer?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org The club will a meeting or volunteer activity. Meeting location is KC's Palace with a buffet or salad available. Members and guests eat free. 
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Laurel City Council
6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2564
Fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, July 27, 2018
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
