Have you been wearing a mask out in public?

Primary tabs

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Monday, June 1, 2020
Al-Anon
Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E Main St.
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Laurel City Council Workshop
1st and 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Laurel Park Board
First Thursday, 5 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chamber
Monday, June 8, 2020
LARC Meeting (Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex)
2nd Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood's Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, open to the public. 
Click here to see more!

Poll