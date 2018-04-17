Has the turn around traffic affected you yet?

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 12:00pm
Laurel Exchange Club
Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 6:00pm
Joliet Clinic, evening immunization clinic
Evening immunization clinic, third Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 7:00pm
Al-Anon
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 6:00pm
Weight Watchers meeting
Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 6:00pm
Odd Fellows #41 meeting
First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Poll

