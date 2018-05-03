Garage Sales

719 Beartooth Circle and 705 West 14th St, Laurel

Friday and Saturday May 4-5. 8-3pm

Antiques, miscellaneous tack, chaps, tools, clothes, household, ATV ramps, 38 Special Revolver and much more!

5-3-1tp

 

1295 Saddleback Ln. (North of Golf Course) 5 Family Saturday Only! 9-1pm. Cash Only Please!

5-3-1tp

 

Old Time Quilt Sale 2317 E. Maryland, Laurel. Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7am til 4pm

5-3-1tp

