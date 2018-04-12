Garage Sales

Moving Sale Sat. April 14th and Sunday April 15th 8am – 2pm. 1985 Saddleback Drive. Furniture, home décor, collectibles, fishing supplies, tools and more. 4-12-1tp ...

Upcoming Events

Friday, April 13, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, April 13, 2018 - 3:00pm
Laurel Home School Support Group
Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
Sunday, April 15, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home School Support Group
Third Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 11:00am
Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting
First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Do you support an increase in the daily fee for the city pool?