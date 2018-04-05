garage

Moving Sale Saturday April 7th. 9Am – Noon. 1809 Waterwood Dr., Laurel, MT. Tools, household items, furniture 4-5-1tp ...

Upcoming Events

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 3:00pm
Laurel Federated Women’s Club
1st Saturday (except June, July, Aug. & Sept.), 3 p.m., at the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Main Street
Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 10:00am
Laurel Home Group AA meeting
Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 10:00am
Pinochle
Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 11:00am
Alzheimer’s Support Group
Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 11:30am
Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon
Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon, second Mondays, 11:30 am., Western Emporium, King Avenue West, 633-2491
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 1:00pm
Bingo
Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
